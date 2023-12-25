    বাংলা

    Iran denies US claim it targeted tanker near India

    The Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, the Pentagon says

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 01:16 PM
    Iran denied on Monday a US claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.

    The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India.

    "These repetitive accusations are rejected as baseless," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said at a briefing, adding that the US instead should face accusations for its role in Israel's war in Gaza.

    The Iranian navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) as well as reconnaissance helicopters, state media reported on Sunday, amid growing attacks on shipping lanes in the wake of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent bombardment of Gaza.

