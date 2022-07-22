Britain's Prince Harry has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the British interior ministry over his security arrangements, PA Media reported on Friday.

Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, is challenging a government decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain, even if he covers the cost himself.

The decision was made in early 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office, the UK ministry responsible for police, immigration and security.

A British High Court judge on Friday granted permission for part of Harry's claim for a judicial review of the decision, the PA reported on the Evening Standard website.

"The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part," the PA quoted the judge as saying.

Neither Harry's legal representatives nor the High Court were immediately reachable for comment.