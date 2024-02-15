Top Israeli ministers reject Palestinian statehood as part of post war plan

Top ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government rejected Palestinian statehood on Thursday following a Washington Post report that Israel's main ally the United States was advancing plans to establish a Palestinian state.

"We will in no way agree to this plan, which says Palestinians deserve a prize for the terrible massacre they carried out against us: a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

"A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel as was proven on Oct. 7," he said, adding that he will demand the security cabinet, set to meet later on Thursday, to take a clear position against Palestinian statehood.