Patchwork fixes to Ukraine grain shortfall leave world vulnerable a year into war

Importing nations avoided a worst-case scenario as a record Russian wheat crop that was exempted from sanctions and bumper harvests in Australia and Canada helped offset sharply reduced Ukrainian wheat shipments. A surge in Brazilian corn production, meanwhile, blunted the impact of lower supplies from Ukraine and a weaker-than-expected harvest in the United States, the world's top exporter of the feed grain.

The UN food agency's world price index in February was down 19% from a record hit last March.

"Luck has played some role in events ... the combination of good weather (in some breadbasket areas) and strong producer supply response has kept market prices from rebounding back to the high levels of early 2022," said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

But prices are likely to remain volatile this year, particularly during planting and key crop development phases, as global grain stocks remain tighter than normal.

"With production in Ukraine assumed to be even smaller in the coming season, other exporters will again be required to step to the plate, adding further impetus to cropping weather over the next year or so," said International Grains Council (IGC) economist Alexander Karavaytsev.

Global wheat stocks are projected to thin to just over a three-month supply by the end of the 2022/23 season, the tightest in eight years, according to US Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. Corn stocks were seen at an 81-day supply, down 22% from a recent supply peak six years ago.