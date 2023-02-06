Turkey's Ceyhan oil terminal, Iraq's KRG pipeline halted after quake

A major earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday has halted operations at Turkey's oil terminal in Ceyhan and flows via Iraq's northern oil export pipeline from Kirkuk.

Turkish pipeline operator BOTAS said there was no damage on main pipelines which carry crude oil from Iraq and Azerbaijan to Turkey. An emergency meeting will take place on the issue, the Tribeca shipping agency said.

In a notice, Tribeca said ports in southeastern Turkey are affected by the quake and that delays in operations are reported.

Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has halted flows through the pipeline which runs from Iraq's northern Kirkuk fields to Ceyhan, the region's ministry of natural resources (MNR) said on Monday.