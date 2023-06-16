    বাংলা

    Married couple killed in Russian shelling of Kherson region: governor

    The region has also been affected by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 08:07 AM

    A married couple were killed by Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson overnight, the regional governor said on Friday.

    Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces had shelled the Novoberyslav settlement on the right bank of the Dnipro River from a Russian-occupied position on the opposite side of the river.

    "A couple died as a result of a hit on one of the houses. The woman died on the spot. Doctors tried to save the man, but he died of his wounds on the way to hospital," Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

    Ukraine recaptured parts of the Kherson region in November after months of Russian occupation, but Russian forces regularly shell the city of Kherson and other parts of the region that are controlled by Ukraine from the opposite side of the Dnipro.

    The Kherson region has also been affected by flooding following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and a hydroelectric power station on the Dnipro that unleashed a torrent of water.

