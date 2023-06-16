Married couple killed in Russian shelling of Kherson region: governor

A married couple were killed by Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson overnight, the regional governor said on Friday.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces had shelled the Novoberyslav settlement on the right bank of the Dnipro River from a Russian-occupied position on the opposite side of the river.

"A couple died as a result of a hit on one of the houses. The woman died on the spot. Doctors tried to save the man, but he died of his wounds on the way to hospital," Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app.