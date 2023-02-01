Lost radioactive capsule found in Australian Outback after huge search

The search team then used portable detection equipment to find the capsule, which was located about 2 metres from the side of the road in a remote area far from any community, they added.

The radioactive capsule was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed from Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine in the state's remote Kimberley region. The gauge was being taken to a facility in the suburbs of state capital Perth - a distance further than the length of Great Britain.

Rio was willing to pay for the cost of the search if asked by the state government, iron ore division head Simon Trott told reporters.

"Of course the simple fact is this device should never have been lost," he said. "We're sorry that that has occurred and we’re sorry for the concern that that has caused within the Western Australian community."

People had been told to stay at least five metres (16.5 feet) away if they spotted the capsule, because exposure could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness. However, driving past it was believed to be relatively low risk, akin to taking an X-ray.