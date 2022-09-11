Mixed feelings among some in Africa for Queen Elizabeth

As condolences poured in from around the world after Queen Elizabeth's death, there were mixed feelings among some Africans about the monarch and her country's colonial legacy on a continent where Britain once ruled more than half the territory.

Some had fond memories of Britain's longest serving monarch -- who came to smile and wave at crowds in 20 countries across the continent during her 70-year reign.

Others however have retained anger at British colonial times and recalled things like the brutal 1950s crushing of Kenya's Mau Mau rebellion as the sun set on Britain's empire, and a huge diamond the British royal family acquired from colonial South Africa in 1905, which the queen never returned despite calls to do so.

Elizabeth was just 25 and on a visit to Kenya with her husband Philip when she learned of her father King George VI's death and her accession to the throne on Feb 6, 1952.