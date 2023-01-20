Berlin says green light for tanks for Ukraine needs agreement from allies

"All pros and cons must be weighed very carefully," Pistorius said, adding that the issue had been discussed on Friday but no decision had been made.

Pistorius did not say which, if any, allies were not in agreement with supplying the tanks, or give details of what he saw as the pros and cons of such a policy.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has appeared reluctant to authorise the re-export of the tanks for fear of provoking Russia. Some Western officials have also flagged the concern that Russia might capture advanced Western weaponry and steal its technology.

The Kremlin said supplying tanks to Ukraine would not help and the West would regret its "delusion" that Kyiv could win on the battlefield.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the start of the Ramstein meeting, thanked allies for their support, but said more was needed and more quickly.

"We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon. The Kremlin must lose," said Zelenskiy, who earlier implied Germany was holding other countries back from sending their tanks.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters Ukraine's backers needed to focus not only on sending new weapons, but supplying ammunition for older systems and helping maintain them.

Russia was regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the meeting.

"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said, without making specific reference to tanks.