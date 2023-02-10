France doesn't rule out fighter jets for Ukraine, but says more immediate firepower needed

As the anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches on Feb 24, Kyiv has predicted an aggressive onslaught from Moscow aimed at notching territorial gains it can trumpet at the one-year mark, after months of little movement.

Asked on Ukrainian television if he agreed that the Russian offensive had already begun, Pavlo Krylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Thursday: "Yes, definitely."

Around eastern towns like Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar that have witnessed some of the bloodiest battles of the war, "the enemy's forces and means are escalating there with daily intensity, he said.

According to Oleg Zhdanov, a Ukrainian military analyst, defenders in Bakhmut were still being supplied from the west, but were under pressure from three sides, with Russian forces entering two northern districts of the city two days ago.

"In the Avdiivka sector, Russian troops are trying to bring in reserves in order to take control of the centre of the contested town of Marinka," Zhdanov said in his regular roundup of developments in conflict delivered on YouTube.

He said Ukrainian forces still controlled the centre of Marinka, contrary to Russian media reports that mopping up operations were underway.

The wider Donbas area of the east, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk, has been one of Russia's major objectives, and the Kremlin declared them in the autumn to be among four annexed territories after referendums decried as shams by the West.

"Over the past week to 10 days, the frequency of shelling has increased. The daily number of attacks has increased," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian Radio NV on Thursday.

He said there was a major new Russian assault around Kreminna, along a northern stretch of the eastern front, but that Moscow's forces were "having no significant success."

The battlefield accounts could not be independently verified.