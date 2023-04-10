Kremlin says China has every right to conduct Taiwan exercises, France cannot mediate in

The Kremlin said on Monday that China had every right to respond to what it called repeated "provocations" against it and carry out military exercises around Taiwan.

Beijing on Monday carried out the last of three days of drills around Taiwan, including practising aerial and naval blockade manoeuvres of the island, which China views as part of its own territory, something Taiwan's government strongly disputes.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone should respect China and its actions which were in line with international law.