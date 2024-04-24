US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that it had found bird flu virus particles in some samples of pasteurised milk, but said commercial milk supply remains safe.

The FDA said that because the milk is pasteurised, it remains safe for human consumption as the process kills harmful bacteria and viruses by heating milk to a specific temperature.

"Based on available information, pasteurisation is likely to inactivate the virus, however the process is not expected to remove the presence of viral particles," the FDA said.