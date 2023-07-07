Free speech cannot be used to legitimise terror, India says

Freedom of expression cannot be used for "legitimising violence", India said on Thursday in response to media reports citing comments by Canada's prime minister on Ottawa's handling of supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community.

India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi to register its protest after Indian media reported that posters issued for rallies there and in Britain by the Sikh group's supporters also targeted Indian diplomats, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ottawa," Arindam Bagchi said. "Posters inciting violence against diplomats and our diplomatic premises are unacceptable, and we condemn them in the strongest terms."