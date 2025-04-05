Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Russia says Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks despite US-brokered moratorium

Russia's defence ministry says Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure hitting targets 14 times in the last 24 hours

Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
A drone view shows the destroyed Sudzha gas metering station following an attack, what Russian military officials called a Ukrainian missile strike, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released Mar 28, 2025. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM

Updated : 05 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM

Related Stories
China hits back at US tariffs with export controls
China hits back at US tariffs with export controls
India studying impact of 27% US tariff
India studying impact of 27% US tariff
US to freeze Brown University grants
US to freeze Brown University grants
Netanyahu applauds Hungary's ICC exit
Netanyahu applauds Hungary's ICC exit
Read More
SC Secretariat formation almost complete: CJ
SC Secretariat formation almost complete: CJ
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Pori Moni slates ‘media trial’ over domestic help abuse allegation
Read More
Opinion

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember

Tim Reid, Reuters

What is Musk's DOGE?
What is Musk's DOGE?
Read More