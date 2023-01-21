    বাংলা

    Palestinian killed by Israeli in West Bank, Palestinians say

    The Israeli military said the Palestinian man had earlier tried to stab Jewish residents

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 10:38 AM

    A Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, and the Israeli military said the Palestinian had earlier tried to stab Jewish residents.

    CCTV footage released by the Israeli military showed an individual running through the entrance gate of the Jewish Sde Efraim farm and being shot by an Israeli as he tries to advance further.

    The Palestinian was trying to commit a stabbing attack against the residents, a statement from the Israeli military said. The military could not confirm whether the Israeli was working as a guard for the farm at the time.

    Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past year, following stepped-up raids by Israel in response to a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities. At least 18 Palestinians, including militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Jan 1.

    RELATED STORIES
    Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson looks on, as he visits soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are taking part in the UK-led basic training programme, on a military training camp, in an unspecified location in the North East of England, Britain, November 9, 2022. Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS
    Turkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
    The Swedish defence minister's trip to Ankara was cancelled after the Nordic country granted permission for protests against Turkey in Stockholm
    Cattle feed in a field in Golden Bay, South Island, New Zealand Mar 29, 2016. REUTERS
    New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour
    Rural voters say reforms by Ardern's party are costly and ineffective, worrying that the extra costs and work will make their products more expensive and less competitive in foreign markets
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with US Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) during a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Jan 20, 2023.
    Allies offer more weapons to Ukraine, but no decisions on tanks
    The developments likely come as a disappointment to Ukraine, as the war unleashed by a Russian invasion last February grinds on
    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jan 20, 2023.
    US officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive
    The United States is holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, amid a controversy with Germany over tanks, an official says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher