Macron says West should consider Russian guarantee

The West should consider how to address Russia's need for security guarantees if President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations about ending the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in remarks broadcast on Saturday.

DIPLOMACY

* Macron said Europe needed to address Putin's fear that "NATO comes right up to its doors" and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia, as Europe prepares its future security architecture.

* Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top US diplomat said.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, the state-run Belta news agency said. Belarus has said it will not enter the war in Ukraine but President Alexander Lukashenko has in the past ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, citing threats to Belarus from Kyiv and the West.

* Sweden deported a Kurdish man with alleged ties to Turkish militants as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported.