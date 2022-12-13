S Korea says to coordinate with US, Japan on N Korea sanctions

South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, said at a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with his US and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

"North Korea's further provocation will be met by a firm and united response from the international community," he said.

The three countries this month imposed more sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programmes after Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile test.

The sanctions follow a Nov 18 ICBM test by North Korea, part of a spate of more than 60 missile launches this year, and amid concerns that it may be about to resume nuclear weapons testing, which has been suspended since 2017.