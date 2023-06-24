US convenes nuclear weapons meeting with China, France, Russia, UK

The United States this month convened a meeting of working-level experts from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom to discuss nuclear weapons issues including strategic risk reduction, the State Department said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the talks were part of "a routine, continuing dialogue."

The department said in a statement on Friday that Washington hosted the meeting on June 13-14 in Cairo among the five nuclear weapons states, describing it as "an ongoing exchange in the context of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."