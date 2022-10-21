Iranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

European Union members have agreed on new measures against Iran, the bloc said, while Britain imposed sanctions on senior military figures and a firm it said were involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Moscow.

Russia and Iran have also been involved in the 11-year-long civil war in Syria, together supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Iran and Russia, they can lie to the world, but they certainly can't hide the facts, and the fact is this: Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground," Kirby said, without providing details.

BLACKOUTS IN UKRAINE

People across Ukraine were urged to use less power as the government enforced curbs on electricity usage between 7 am and 11 pm on Thursday.

The first such restrictions since Russia's Feb 24 invasion included blackouts in some areas, and followed a barrage of Russian attacks that President Volodymyr Zelensky said had struck a third of all power plants.

"Restoring the electricity grid ... will take a certain amount of time, and we are not talking about days or even weeks. In order to restore the reliability of our energy system, several weeks will be needed," Volodymyr Kudritskiy, chairman of the board of national energy company Ukrenergo, said on state television.

That estimate was conditional on a end to mass shelling, he said.

The northeast region of Sumy went without water as some grocery stores in the capital Kyiv reported sales of bottled water picking up in preparation for possible shortages.

"There is much anger against Russian leaders and Russian people," said Mikhaylo Holovnenko, a resident of Kyiv.

"But we are ready for outages. We have candles, charged power banks. Ukraine is charged to win."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said it was again targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, a strategy it has stepped up since the appointment this month of Sergei Surovikin - nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media - as commander of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In two video addresses on Thursday, Zelensky, without providing evidence, accused Russia of preparing to cause a large-scale disaster in southern Ukraine.