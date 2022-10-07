Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

The prize will be seen by many as a condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is celebrating his 70th birthday on Friday, and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, making it one of the most politically contentious in decades.

The award was not an anti-Putin prize, however, Reiss-Andersen said.

"We always give the prize for something and to something and not against someone," she told reporters.

Belarusian security police in July last year raided offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists, detaining Byalyatski and others in a new crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko.

Authorities had moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human right groups after mass protests the previous August against a presidential election the opposition said was rigged.