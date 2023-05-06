UK set to crown King Charles III. Here is what to know

A decision not to light up the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark the coronation of King Charles was a cost saving measure, a spokesperson for the state government of New South Wales said on Saturday.
Across Australia, where King Charles is head of state, the role of the monarchy is controversial. The country held a referendum in 1999 on becoming a republic with 55% of voters opposed, while more recent polls have shown varying levels of support.
While many public buildings and monuments, including Parliament House in the capital Canberra, will be illuminated in royal purple on Saturday night to mark the coronation, the Sydney Opera House, lit up last year to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be among them.
Below is a look at the key timings during the coronation.
0630 GMT: Doors of London's Westminster Abbey open to the congregation. Music begins an hour and a half later.
0810-0845 GMT: Military personnel will line the ceremonial route in central London.
0830-0855 GMT: Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the abbey
0920 GMT: The king's procession begins. Charles and Camilla will be escorted by cavalry divisions and musicians on the route to Westminster Abbey. They will pass along The Mall, a grand avenue outside the palace, which will be lined by crowds.
0925 GMT: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the abbey.
0935-0945 GMT: Members of the British royal family arrive.
0953 GMT: The king's procession arrives and the bells of the abbey are rung.
1000 GMT: The two-hour coronation ceremony begins.
1100 GMT: Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. A fanfare will sound and gun salutes will be fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea.
1200 GMT: The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins, with Charles and Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach.
Prince William, Charles' son and heir, along with his wife Kate and their three children, will travel in the first carriage behind Charles. Other working members of the royal family will follow behind.
1245 GMT: The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
1330 GMT: There will be a flypast of modern and historic military aircraft after which the royals will gather for an informal family lunch.
Police arrest republican leader Smith ahead of King Charles coronation, group says
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.
London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a "very low tolerance for disruption" on the streets in central London where tens of thousands of people have gathered to watch the royal processions.
Police did not confirm the arrest, saying they did not immediately name those arrested.
A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene near Trafalgar Square said three republican protesters had been arrested for carrying paint.
WILL THE CORONATION BE FOLLOWED AROUND THE COMMONWEALTH?
The build up to the coronation in Commonwealth countries including Australia and New Zealand appears to be low key.
Unlike the death of Queen Elizabeth, when her image was projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, major buildings in Australia will not be lit up to mark the king's coronation.
However a fly past will take place in Australia and New Zealand. The Canadian government will hold an official ceremony.
WHY IS CHARLES HAVING A CORONATION?
A coronation is not essential and no other monarchy across the globe has an event in the same style. But royal historian Alice Hunt said it had persisted as a means to legitimise the monarch in a public way.
"Although the monarch is the monarch from the moment the predecessor has died, the language of the coronation ceremony from since it was locked down in the 14th Century has still articulated that the king or queen somehow changes during that ceremony," she said.
Charles was born in 1948, the eldest of Queen Elizabeth's four children, ahead of Anne, and brothers Andrew and Edward.
Charles, who previously held the title of Prince of Wales, had two children with his first wife Princess Diana: heir-to-the-throne Prince William and younger son Harry who has moved to the United States to live with his wife Meghan.
Charles will be crowned alongside his second wife Camilla. The couple have been married for 18 years.
Charles to be crowned in ceremony dating back 1,000 years
King succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth in September
Heads of state and dignitaries gather in Westminster Abbey
Camilla will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony
Crowds from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in London where Charles III will be crowned king in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.
Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.
Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles follows his predecessors from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066 in being crowned at the abbey.
His second wife Camilla, 75, will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy.
With Britain struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, the royal family still provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.
"No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
"It's a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions. A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."
Despite Sunak's enthusiasm, the coronation is taking place amid a cost of living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy.
Saturday's event will be on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but will still aim to be spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world's largest colourless cut diamond.