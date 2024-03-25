    বাংলা

    Britain's King Charles 'frustrated' by pace of cancer recovery

    Britain's Queen Camilla said her husband Charles was doing "very well", as she greeted crowds on a visit to Northern Ireland

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2024, 06:59 PM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 06:59 PM

    Britain's King Charles is "frustrated" by the pace of his recuperation from cancer, his nephew Peter Phillips said on Sunday, becoming the first member of the royal family to speak in detail about how the monarch was faring.

    The insight into the king's mindset comes after Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found to be present, a fresh health blow to the royal family.

    Phillips, the eldest of the late Queen Elizabeth's eight grandchildren and son of Princess Anne, told Sky News Australia in an interview that the King was frustrated as his recovery was taking longer than he'd like.

    "He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do," he said, adding that while he was pragmatic and understood the need for recovery time, he was eager to get back to normality.

    "He is always pushing his staff and everybody - his doctors and nurses - to be able to say 'actually can I do this, can I do that?'"

    Charles, 75, is hoping to attend a scaled down Easter service and family gathering next Sunday although his attendance will not be confirmed in advance.

    Kensington Palace has said neither Kate nor her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, will be present for the Easter service.

    Charles underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in January. Buckingham Palace then revealed in February that he was to have treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

    Britain's Queen Camilla said her husband Charles was doing "very well", as she greeted crowds on a visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for a church service, as Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams reacts at St. Mary Magdalene's church on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, February 11, 2024.
    King Charles attends church in first public outing since cancer diagnosis announced
    The king, wearing a brown overcoat and carrying an umbrella, waved as he arrived with his wife, Camilla, at St Mary Magdalene church
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House, the day after it was announced he has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, Feb 6, 2024.
    Charles seen in public after cancer diagnosis
    His estranged younger son Prince Harry flew into London to see him
    Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2023.
    King Charles' cancer caught early: PM Sunak
    Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment but was looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible
    Britain's King Charles leaves the London Clinic with Britain's Queen Camilla after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in London, Britain January 29, 2024.
    King Charles diagnosed with cancer
    The 75-year old British monarch had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in hospital last month

    Opinion

    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain