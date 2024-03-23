British princess Kate praised for 'extraordinary dignity' after cancer diagnosis

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, was praised on Saturday for her "extraordinary dignity", as the shock announcement of her cancer diagnosis triggered an outpouring of support from well wishers.

The news dominated British newspaper front pages on Saturday, with supportive messages combined with criticism of those who had speculated about her health in recent weeks.

Kate said on Friday she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests done after she had major abdominal surgery in January revealed that cancer had been present.

The 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, called the cancer discovery a "huge shock". The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family: King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

"Seeing the extraordinary dignity which Kate has shown, and her trying to hold together the royal family, I hope that now what the media will do is to give her and her family the privacy and respect that they deserve," solicitor Simon Davis, 64, said outside Kensington Palace park.

Kate made her statement via a video message, which was filmed at Windsor on Wednesday.

"It’s good that she said what’s going on because I think it helps a lot of people that experience that," said Sarah Macdonald-Brown, a 50-year old art gallery owner.