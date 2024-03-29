Illness, scandal and discord leave UK royal family looking depleted

Princess Alexandra, 87, her cousin and long-time friend, is rarely seen in public nowadays, while Elizabeth's other cousins Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, are 88 and 79 respectively.

Princess Anne often tops the list for being the hardest-working royal but she herself will turn 74 this year. Her son Peter Phillips said this week she was probably working a lot harder than she had expected.

"She's still doing overseas trips and turning around in 24 hours which is pretty hard on most people ... but when you're in your 70s and doing that it's pretty remarkable," he told Sky News in Australia.

He said there was "definitely a short-term pressure on certain members of the family to continue to be out and about". As well as his mother, he noted the amount being done by Camilla and Charles' younger brother Prince Edward and wife Sophie, now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph said while Camilla and William had done a "sterling job" in the absence of Charles, it would not have been easy.

"On a personal level, it's going to be awful for the royals," she said. "Obviously, on a practical level, it makes things difficult."

Although polls show most Britons remain generally supportive of the monarchy, they also suggest that majority is shrinking, with a growing gap between enthusiastic older people and indifferent younger generations.

Apart from William and Kate, the next youngest working royals are Edward, who this month turned 60, and Sophie who will reach that same milestone next year.

It will then be at least a decade until the ranks are swelled by the children of William and Kate.

Royal author Tina Brown said the monarchy was looking very lean indeed, putting "unmanageable pressure" on William and Kate.

"Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William," she wrote in the New York Times this week. "The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her."