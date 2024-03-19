UK royal Kate shown in first video since surgery, Sun says

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has been shown looking fit and healthy in the first video taken of her since she underwent surgery two months ago in footage published by the Sun newspaper on its website on Monday.

Kate, 42, spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said was successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

Other than a couple of blurry pictures, she has not been seen in public since appearing with the other members of the royal family on Christmas Day, and in recent weeks social media has been awash with speculation about her health, generating global headlines and rumours.