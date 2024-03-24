UK royal Kate 'enormously touched' by support after cancer announcement

FRONT PAGES

"KATE, YOU ARE NOT ALONE," The Sun tabloid's front page declared, saying she received a "huge outpouring of love and support". The rival Daily Mirror went with "KATE REVEALS CANCER SHOCK" and shared her remarks about how she had to explain the news to her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Daily Telegraph quoted the princess as saying: "Cancer came as huge shock", but noted she said she is "going to be OK".

The Daily Mail rounded on people who have speculated on her health, asking: "How do all those vile online trolls feel now?"

Rumours and gossip on social media, in newspapers and even some US talk shows had abounded since Kate's January surgery, although her Kensington Palace office had announced at the time that she would be absent from royal engagements while she recovered.

On Friday, messages of support poured in for Kate, including from King Charles, Prince Harry, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and US President Joe Biden.

Sunak said Kate had "shown tremendous bravery" with her statement, adding she "has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media".

Kate's diagnosis was also big news internationally.

"Catherine's Cancer Diagnosis Puts UK Royals on Even More Uncertain Terrain," said the New York Times, noting that the grave health concerns of both the king and Kate are stretching an already slimmed-down monarchy.

Charles, who took the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as Kate in January.

Buckingham Palace then revealed in February that the 75-year-old king was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.