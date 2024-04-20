Farewells for Shib Narayan Das, designer of the first Bangladeshi flag, at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life have come to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay their final respects to Shib Narayan Das, the freedom fighter, politician, and one of the designers of the first flag of Bangladesh.

The coffin bearing Das’s body was brought to the Shaheed Minar at 10:30am on Saturday. He was given a guard of honour from the district administration as part of his state honours.

Representatives from many organisations, institutions, and the cultural arena at the invitation of the Sammilito Sankskritik Jote paid their respects with flowers.

The 78-year-old Das passed away at the ICU at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital around 9:25am on Friday.

His family says Das donated his body to BSMMU and his eyes to the blood and organ donor organisation Sandhani.

After the tributes at the Shaheed Minar, Das’s body will be taken to his ancestral home in Cumilla. There, after another ceremony where all can pay their respects, it will be handed over to the hospital.

A delegation from the Awami League, including Presidium member Abdur Razzak, came to pay their respects with flowers.

Following the tribute, Razzak said they were deeply saddened by the death of Das. He praised him for his role as a member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, for his part in many political movements across the country, his role in the Liberation War and for his efforts to maintain its spirit and ideals.