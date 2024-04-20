    বাংলা

    Farewells for Shib Narayan Das, designer of the first Bangladeshi flag, at Shaheed Minar

    The JaSaD leader and freedom fighter died at 78 on Friday

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 April 2024, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2024, 07:45 AM

    People from all walks of life have come to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay their final respects to Shib Narayan Das, the freedom fighter, politician, and one of the designers of the first flag of Bangladesh.

    The coffin bearing Das’s body was brought to the Shaheed Minar at 10:30am on Saturday. He was given a guard of honour from the district administration as part of his state honours.

    Representatives from many organisations, institutions, and the cultural arena at the invitation of the Sammilito Sankskritik Jote paid their respects with flowers.

    The 78-year-old Das passed away at the ICU at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital around 9:25am on Friday.

    His family says Das donated his body to BSMMU and his eyes to the blood and organ donor organisation Sandhani.

    After the tributes at the Shaheed Minar, Das’s body will be taken to his ancestral home in Cumilla. There, after another ceremony where all can pay their respects, it will be handed over to the hospital.

    A delegation from the Awami League, including Presidium member Abdur Razzak, came to pay their respects with flowers.

    Following the tribute, Razzak said they were deeply saddened by the death of Das. He praised him for his role as a member of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, for his part in many political movements across the country, his role in the Liberation War and for his efforts to maintain its spirit and ideals.

    “He contributed to the design of our national flag. It will be written down in history. As a nation, we owe him our respect.”

    Dhaka University Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad led a delegation from the university as they paid their respects to Das.

    Amid the long freedom struggle for a Bengali state, Das was one of the Chhatra League leaders who took on the task of making a flag for a new state, Prof Samad said.

    Das was once a leader in the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal. JaSaD General Secretary Shirin Akhter described Das as a great freedom fighter.

    “He sacrificed everything for his country. Even in his final days, he donates his body and his eyes for the country,” she said.

    Arnob Aditya Das described his father as someone who never compromised with injustice, corruption and lies. He said he had always stood fast to the ideals of an independent Bangladesh, the ideals of the Liberation War, and non-sectarian politics.

    “My father would always say that we should speak out on behalf of all the oppressed and downtrodden people of the country,” he said.

    Representatives from the Bangladesh Communist Party, Workers Party, JSD, and many other political, social, and cultural organisations came to pay their respects to Das.

    Das was one of the Chhatra League leaders who designed the iconic red and green flag with a yellow image of the Bangladesh map at its centre at a Dhaka University residential hall in 1970.

    The flag was an integral part of Bangladesh’s struggle for independence and was flown for the first time at the Kala Bhaban at Dhaka University on Mar 2, 1971.

    In 1972, after Bangladesh gained its independence, the government tasked artist Quamrul Hassan to re-design the flag. Hassan’s design removed the yellow map and finalised the green and red design as Bangladesh’s national flag.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shib Narayan Das, JaSaD leader and designer of first Bangladesh flag, dies at 78
    Shib Narayan Das, designer of first Bangladesh flag, dies at 78
    The JaSaD leader died at a Dhaka hospital on Friday morning, his family said
    LT Saw Kaw, a soldier of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in charge of the Cobra column, raises Karen's national flag after burning Myanmar's national flag at a Myanmar military base at Thingyan Nyi Naung village on the outskirts of Myawaddy, the Thailand-Myanmar border town under the control of a coalition of rebel forces led by the Karen National Union, in Myanmar, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha R
    Rebels raise flag at seized Myanmar base
    Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech last month that the forces fighting the military were "destroying the path towards forming a Union based on democratic values and federalism"
    The Bangladesh Chhatra League stages a rally at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar to call for a list of demands including the lifting of the ban on student politics at BUET on Sunday, Mar 31, 2024.
    March 31, 2024
    News in photos: 31 March
    Flag map of the People's republic of China.
    Passenger bus crashes into tunnel wall in north China, killing 14
    As many as 37 individuals were also injured in the accident on the Hubei expressway

    Opinion

    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp