Ex-Eden College BCL leader accuses its central committee Vice-President Fuad of rape

She alleges Fuad raped her with the promise of marriage, and forced her into abortion when she became pregnant

A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Eden Mohila College unit has accused Fuad Hossain, a vice-president of the organisation’s central committee, of rape and foeticide.

The woman filed a petition for a case at Dhaka’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 on Thursday.

Ali Asgar Swapan, special counsel for the state, said the judge ordered Hazaribagh Police Station chief to register the case and record the statement of the plaintiff.

According to the petition, the woman was introduced to Fuad while hanging out with her friends at Dhaka University’s TSC in 2014.

They exchanged phone numbers and developed a relationship.

Afterwards, they visited many places together. During such a trip to Cox’s Bazar on Aug 21, 2016, Fuad raped her by promising to marry her, the woman alleged in the complaint.

The next day, they married following “Shariah”.

But when the woman became pregnant in 2019, Fuad told her to destroy the foetus, a proposal she refused.

On the night of Nov 23 that year, Fuad made her drink juice laced with medicine, which made her sick and the foetus was destroyed, according to the complaint.

Fuad then “raped her several times against her will”, promising to register their marriage, the woman said in the complaint.

The BCL central leader promised to register the marriage after a BCL council when the woman pressured her in March 2022.

Fuad became a vice-president of the organisation in the council, and the complainant came to know that he had married another woman.

She pressured him again when he “raped her against her will one more time” on Jan 3 this year.

But he beat her up and drove her out of home, the woman alleged.

bdnews24.com contacted Fuad but he hung up the call when he was asked for his comments on the allegations.