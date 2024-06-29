Three Islamists of ‘As-Shahadat’ arrested in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested three members of the new militant outfit ‘As-Shahadat,’ which operates under the ideology of the banned militant group Ansar al-Islam, from Cox's Bazar.

Commander Arafat Islam, director of the legal and media wing of the RAB, said they were arrested in an operation in the Chowfaldondi area of Cox's Bazar from Thursday midnight to Friday morning.

The detainees were identified as Md Zakaria Mondal, 19, Md Niamat Ullah, 21, and Md Wajayer, 19.

Extremist pamphlet, leaflets, and manuals for making explosives were seized during the operation.

At a press conference, Commander Arafat said RAB-15 and RAB-7 collaborated on the operation based on intelligence from RAB headquarters. The detainees are active members of Ansar al-Islam, influenced by the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan and aligned with Al-Qaeda's ideology.

Law-enforcement operations have disrupted Ansar al-Islam, leading to the formation of a new militant group called 'As-Shahadat' under the guise of Ansar al-Islam.

Commandar Arafat said, "Operated from a neighbouring country, this group is estimated to have 85-100 members, with leaders identified as Habibullah and purported Amir Salahuddin."

"They claim Bangladesh as a branch of their organisation. Ismail Hossain, previously arrested by RAB, led this regional branch. Other members are scattered across the country, including Dhaka," he added.

Their main goal is to establish an Islamic caliphate in Bangladesh and recruit members by distorting religious teachings, exploiting global Muslim persecution narratives.

They sow distrust in the country's justice system and governance, radicalising members toward their extremist agenda, said Arafat.

They circulated extremist pamphlet, videos of Muslim persecution, and speeches of leaders via WhatsApp, Telegram, and BiP groups. They also held secret meetings at religious sites and homes.

The RAB officer said the arrested members revealed during interrogation that many key leaders had been arrested in law enforcement operations.

To revive the organisation, they began recruiting new members, particularly targeting young madrasa students and teenagers, who are easier to manipulate and indoctrinate.

To lure educated people with extremist tendencies, they used anti-national sentiments as a weapon.

Most of the members of the outfit are young people aged 19-20 and they are students and teachers of the madrasa.

Zakaria from Mymensingh joined a year ago through social media with leaders Salahuddin and Ismail, overseeing activities in Mymensingh and Jamalpur, said Commandar Arafat.

Niamat and Wajayer from Chittagong became acquainted with a militant leader through a social media group. They later joined Ansar al-Islam and conducted religious activities in various areas, including madrasas.

A case has been filed, and the detainees have been handed over to Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station, Commander Arafat added.