Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Three Islamists of ‘As-Shahadat’ arrested in Cox's Bazar

RAB believes this group had 85-100 members

3 ‘As-Shahadat’ militants arrested in Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 03:53 AM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 03:53 AM

Related Stories
Anar murder: Police not yet sure of motive
Anar murder: Police not yet sure of motive
UAE to hire 1,300 drivers from Bangladesh
UAE to hire 1,300 drivers from Bangladesh
BCL VP Fuad accused of raping ex-Eden College leader
BCL VP Fuad accused of raping ex-Eden College leader
DU teachers declare full-day work stoppage on Jun 30
DU teachers declare full-day work stoppage on Jun 30
Read More
Mueen-Uddin's UK case a ‘new suffering on top of unbearable pain'
Mueen-Uddin's UK case a ‘new suffering on top of unbearable pain'
Farmer dies from snakebite
Farmer dies from snakebite
Biden acknowledges age, but vows to defeat Trump
Biden acknowledges age, but vows to defeat Trump
Bangladesh's SEA-ME-WE-5 submarine cable operational after repair
Bangladesh's SEA-ME-WE-5 submarine cable operational after repair
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More