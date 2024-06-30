Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Canada into Copa America quarter-finals after 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile

A goalless draw saw Canada reach four points in Group A, five behind leaders Argentina

Canada reach Copa quarters after draw with Chile
Jun 29, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Canada goalkeeper Maxime Creapeau (16) makes a save against Chile during the second half at Inter&Co Stadium. Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Reuters

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 11:16 AM

Related Stories
Vinicius brace sees Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1
Vinicius brace sees Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1
Colombia cruise to Copa quarter-finals spot
Colombia cruise to Copa quarter-finals spot
Read More
N Korea blames S Korea, US and Japan ties as Asian version of NATO
N Korea blames S Korea, US and Japan ties as Asian version of NATO
Rohit bows out of T20Is alongside Kohli
Rohit bows out of T20Is alongside Kohli
‘Suicide bombers’ kill 18 in Nigeria
‘Suicide bombers’ kill 18 in Nigeria
Don't forget Tiananmen, Taiwan singer tells prestigious music awards
Don't forget Tiananmen, Taiwan singer tells prestigious music awards
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More