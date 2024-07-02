Uruguay into Copa America quarters, knock out hosts US with 1-0 win

They finished as undefeated group winners while Panama beat Bolivia 3-1 to clinch the second spot ahead of the US

Jul 1, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) shoots the ball against Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte (5) during the first half of a Copa America match at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Uruguay defender Mathias Olivera scored to steer his side into the Copa America quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over hosts United States, who were knocked out after finishing third in Group C.

Uruguay finished as group winners after winning all three matches, with Panama beating Bolivia 3-1 to finish second on six points, three ahead of the US.

The US needed a win in Missouri on Monday to give themselves the best chance of progression and started the match well but the South Americans grew into the game as the first half wore on and went close to scoring through Darwin Nunez.

The biggest cheer of the night from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium came in the second half when Bolivia scored an equaliser against Panama in the other Group C match, briefly moving the US up to second place, but their joy was short-lived.

Uruguay took the lead as Olivera bundled in a rebound after US goalkeeper Matthew Turner could only parry Ronald Araujo's header back into the box. The goal was given after a lengthy VAR review for offside.