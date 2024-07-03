Home +
Brazil into Copa quarters after 1-1 draw with Colombia

Colombia finished top of Group D to face Panama in the quarter-finals, while Brazil will face Uruguay

Brazil draw with Colombia to reach Copa quarters
Jul 2, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Brazil defender Eder Militao (3) and Colombia forward Luis Diaz (right) battle for the ball during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 09:59 AM

