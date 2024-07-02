Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard Bezos helped fund

Amazon is backing the development of a new standard that could allow the online retailer and cloud-computing provider to overcome a dearth of supply for quality-labeled offsets

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard Bezos helped fund
Amazon logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS

Virginia Furness

Reuters

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 10:05 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 10:05 AM

Related Stories
Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening winds to Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening winds to Caribbean
Read More
Detention of Imran Khan violates international law: UN
Detention of Imran Khan violates international law: UN
Landslide blocks road in Khagrachhari
Landslide blocks road in Khagrachhari
Hurricane Beryl strengthens on way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl strengthens on way to Jamaica
Panama beat Bolivia to reach Copa quarter-finals, US out
Panama beat Bolivia to reach Copa quarter-finals, US out
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More