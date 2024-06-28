Burqa-clad perpetrators attacked him and stabbed different parts of his body with sharp weapons, police say

Rohingya man killed over power struggle in camp at Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya

A Rohingya man has been killed allegedly over a power struggle at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya Upazila.

The incident occurred at East Balukhali-8 camp around 11pm on Thursday, said Ukhiya Police Station chief Md Shamim Hossain.

The deceased, 35-year-old Md Salek, was a resident of the camp’s D-76 block.

“A group of four to five burqa-clad perpetrators stopped Salek as he was returning home. They attacked him, stabbing his head and different parts of his body with sharp weapons before they fled.”

“Locals rescued him and rushed him to the MSF Hospital in Kutupalong. The on-duty doctor advised that he be transferred to the 250 Bed District Sadar Hospital, Cox's Bazar as he was in critical condition. Salek died on his way to that hospital.”

The police chief believes a power struggle among the criminal groups active in the camp led to the murder.

Police sent Salek’s body to the Sadar hospital for an autopsy.