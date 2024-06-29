Bangladesh raises Padma Bridge river training budget by 13%

The river training in the Padma Bridge project will cost Tk 2.49 billion more than project officials estimated, forcing the government to increase the budget allocation.

The additional allocation was approved at the last meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase for FY 2023-24 on Saturday.

“The Bridges Division proposed the price increase due to time extension claim for river training work," said Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, cabinet secretary for coordination and reform.

“The original contract value was Tk 87.078 billion. An additional Tk 2.494 billion, or 12.94 percent of the total, has been approved, bringing the total to Tk 98.347 billion,” he added.

“China's state-owned Sinohydro Corporation is overseeing the activities.”

Approval has been granted for the import of 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution, UAE, costing Tk 1.145 billion at $322.50 per tonne, up from $271.50.

China National Chemical Communication is undertaking this project at Tk 13.861 billion.

The procurement proposal for Package WP-03 of the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway's 4-lane upgrade project, under the supervision of the Department of Roads and Highways and funded by the government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, has been approved.

For the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB, 22 million litres of soybean oil will be procured via local open tender from City Edible Oil, costing Tk 3.31 billion. The price per litre is Tk 150.48.

A proposal to purchase 11 million liters of rice bran oil through local open tender has been approved for the TCB. The oil will be procured from Majumder Products Limited at a rate of Tk 147.35 per litre. The total expenditure amounts to Tk 1.6285 billion.