June 30, 2024

Nearly 1.37m students sit for HSC exams

The exams for the Sylhet general education board were postponed to Jun 9 due to flooding in the division

ঢাকার তেজগাঁও কলেজ কেন্দ্রে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা দিচ্ছে ঢাকার ১১টি কলেজের শিক্ষার্থীরা। ছবি: তাওহীদুজ্জামান তপু

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM

