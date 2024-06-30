Nearly 1.37m students sit for HSC exams

The exams for the Sylhet general education board were postponed to Jun 9 due to flooding in the division

A total of 1,368,373 students from 10 education boards – not including the Sylhet education board – are sitting for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate equivalent exams on Sunday.

The exams began with the Bangla (Compulsory) first paper at 10am.

Per the revised schedule for 2024, the exams will be conducted with complete marks and timing in all subjects.

This year, 750,381 male and 700,509 female students are taking exams at 2,725 centres.

The HSC and equivalent examinations for the Sylhet Division have been postponed until Jul 8 due to flooding in the region. A total of 82,417 students from the board will start their exams on Jul 9.

Last year, the HSC and equivalent exams for three boards were delayed by 10 days due to heavy rain and floods. The public exams for the eight other boards began on Aug 17, but the Chattogram, Madrasa and Technical Board exams started Aug 27. In 2022, the exam was also postponed to November due to floods.

This year's HSC theory exams will end Aug 11. The practical exams will start Aug 12 and end Aug 21.

Since 2010, the SSC and HSC exams have been held in the first week of February and the first week of April respectively. However, this schedule changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the global crisis, students were awarded certificates without taking the HSC exam in 2020. Then in 2021 and 2022, the exam was conducted with an abbreviated syllabus.

AT A GLANCE

A total of 1,450,790 people are participating in the HSC and equivalent exams under 11 education boards this year

750,381 male students and 700,509 female students are taking their exams at 2,725 centres

In 2023, there were 1,359,342 candidates at 2,658 centres. This means the number of examinees has increased by 91,448, while the number of centres has gone up by 67

The total number of examinees under the nine general education boards this year is 1,128,281. Of them are 533,680 male students and 594,601 female students

This year 88,076 examinees are taking their exams under the Madrasa Board and 234,433 examinees are taking the exams under the Technical Education Board

A total of 281 candidates are taking their exams at eight centres abroad