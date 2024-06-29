Mohammadpur’s Sadeeq Agro razed to the ground after goat controversy

The farm has been at the centre of a controversy since it tried to sell a goat for a whopping Tk 1.5 million

Dhaka North City Corporation has bulldozed entire structures of Sadeeq Agro Farm, which triggered a recent controversy over cattle prices, in Mohammadpur on the third day of a drive to free Ramchandrapur Canal from encroachment.

The cattle have been evacuated to the organisation’s Savar farm.

DNCC Regional CEO and Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed, who led the drive on Saturday, said they recovered a huge portion of the canal by demolishing more than 100 illegal structures in three days.

The excavation work was under way after removing hundreds of tonnes of garbage from the canal, he added.

Asked why they bulldozed the entire farm after partial demolition, Motakabbir said running a dairy farm next to a canal and in a residential area was against the law.

Sadeeq Agro did not have a trade licence either. “They didn’t even follow the rule that stipulates no structure just on the bank of the canal,” the DNCC official said.

Sadeeq Agro has been at the heart of a controversy since it tried to sell a goat to a young man for a whopping Tk 1.5 million before Eid-ul-Azha. It was also criticised for asking Tk 10 million for a cow imported from the US.

Amid the debate, it was revealed that the potential buyer of the goat was a son of a senior official of the National Board of Revenue. The government removed him from several duties following the controversy.