UAE to hire 1,300 drivers from Bangladesh this year: state minister

It also plans to recruit 2,000 skilled drivers from Bangladesh next year

Dubai Taxi Corporation will hire 1,300 cab and motorcycle drivers from Bangladesh this year, State Minister for Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury has said.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation is owned by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

The state minister issued a statement after meeting with Abdulla Ali Khaseif AlHmoudi, the UAE ambassador to Bangladesh, on Thursday.

“When I visited the UAE back in May, I had meetings with the chairmen of the top 16 companies that hire manpower from Bangladesh. One of these meetings was with the Dubai Taxi Corporation. As a result, they have already begun recruiting skilled workers from Bangladesh,” Shofiqur was quoted as saying in a press release issued by his ministry.

According to him, the corporation will hire 1,000 motorcyclists and 300 cab drivers this year.

“The UAE will also hire 2,000 drivers from next year,” he added.

During the meeting, UAE Ambassador AlHmoudi said both nations have long-standing relations which will be strengthened by the hiring of skilled manpower.

Speaking of the recruitment, AlHmoudi said:"There are plans to raise that number to 2,000 drivers from next year. The workers will be paid following the UAE labour laws.”