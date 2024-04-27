King Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis

JAPANESE EMPEROR VISIT

To mark his return, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday, the palace said. It was also confirmed that the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, would pay a state visit in late June.

However, Charles will not carry out his usual summer programme and his plans will be crafted in consultation with his medical team to minimise risks to recovery, the palace said.

The king's absence has coincided with news that his daughter-in-law Kate, wife of his son and heir Prince William, was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests in the wake of major abdominal surgery revealed cancer had been present.

The Princess of Wales, often known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, will herself only return to public duties when her medical team say she is well enough to do so.

Charles's health scare came less than 18 months into his reign after he succeeded from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and less than a year since his coronation, Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

"As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, their majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year," Buckingham Palace said.