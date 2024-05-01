Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi receive bomb threats, bomb squads start searches

Schools were evacuated after the bomb threats were received via mass email

Several schools in the Indian capital Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) on Wednesday morning received bomb threats via emails. As a precautionary measure, the schools have sent their students home.

Over 50 schools have received the bomb threats via emails, reports Times of India, citing TV channels.

Police checked all the schools and found nothing, said DCP Central Devesh Kumar Mahla. “There’s no need to panic,” he said.

Dog squads and Delhi and Noida Police are on the scene and are conducting thorough checks of the schools.

The emails seemed to follow the same structure and were sent to many places since Tuesday, police found during their initial investigation.

“The dateline is not mentioned and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. Currently, an investigation is on,” said a spokesperson for Delhi Police.

More schools are now checking their spam emails and spotting similar bomb threats. Sudha Acharya from ITL Public School told TOI, “The portrayal of the matter is causing further chaos, with anxious parents gathering outside school demanding school closures even if my school hasn't received such email. This is a deliberate attempt to instil fear”

DCP South West Rohit Meena said they received word that the same email was sent to different schools at around 4:15am. “We took action and decided to close the schools and send the students back home. Checking is underway at all the schools and our technical wing is investigating the email.”

He urged all the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic.