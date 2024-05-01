Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi receive bomb threats, bomb squads start searches

Schools were evacuated after the bomb threats were received via mass email

Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi get bomb threats
Over 50 schools near India’s Delhi receive bomb threats, bomb squads start searches. Photo: Times of India

News Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 May 2024, 12:53 PM

Updated : 01 May 2024, 12:53 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
King Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis
King Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis
Read More
Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison
Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters held in Columbia University raid
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters held in Columbia University raid
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More