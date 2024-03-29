King Charles hopes to visit The Bahamas next year, prime minister's office says

King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, told Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis on Thursday that he hopes to visit the Commonwealth nation next year, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The visit would possibly coincide with The Bahamas' independence celebration in July 2025, the statement said.

Charles, who serves as monarch of The Bahamas, called the Bahamian prime minister to tell him of the possible visit, the prime minister's office said, and Davis wished "good health" to Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

"After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, the King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence celebrations," the statement said, referring to last year's marking of The Bahamas gaining independence from Britain in 1973.