Key moments in King Charles' coronation day

From the religious symbolism of his anointment to the moment the crown is placed on his head, what are the highlights to look out for during the coronation of King Charles on Saturday?



TIMINGS

The coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT following a procession from Buckingham Palace. Unlike the coronation of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth, which lasted almost four hours, Charles' ceremony will last about two hours.



COACH PROCESSION

For the coronation, Charles and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen during the ceremony, will break with tradition and travel from Buckingham Palace to London's Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, made to commemorate his mother's 60th year on the throne.

They will return in the 'Coronation Procession' in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach which weighs four tonnes and needs to be pulled by eight horses. It has been used at every coronation since King William IV's in 1831 and was first used by George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762.

The return journey will be much slower as the Gold State Coach can only travel at walking pace - but the distance itself will be 1.42 miles (2.29 km) about a third of the route taken by Queen Elizabeth in 1953 when millions thronged the streets.

It will also involve some 4,000 armed forces personnel in a procession one mile long, making it the largest of its kind for several generations.



ANOINTING

During the service, Charles will be anointed with holy Chrism oil, made using olives from the Mount of Olives and consecrated in Jerusalem.

The tradition dates back to the Old Testament of the Bible which describes the anointing of King Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet, and has been maintained to emphasise the spiritual status of the monarch.

"This is often thought to be the most sacred part of the ceremony," Charles Farris, Public Historian At Historic Royal Palaces, said. "It's an ancient and very symbolic ceremony ... historically it was akin to the anointing of priests and bishops."