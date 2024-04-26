    বাংলা

    PM Hasina pays courtesy visit to Thai king, queen

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on an official tour to Thailand, met the king and the queen at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 April 2024, 05:25 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 05:25 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy visit to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan of the Kingdom of Thailand, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports.

    Hasina, who is visiting Thailand, met the king and the queen at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on Thursday, according to her press wing.

    The leaders exchanged greetings and discussed different issues related to bilateral matters during the meeting.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew to Thailand on Wednesday on a six-day official visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

    She attended the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

    During her stay from Apr 24 - Apr 29, Hasina will hold bilateral talks with her Thai counterpart Thavisin.

    Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a few cooperation documents including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

    The two countries are likely to sign an agreement on visa exemption for official passport holders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation, and two more MoUs on tourism sector cooperation and duty-related cooperation to expand the relations.

