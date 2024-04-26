PM Hasina pays courtesy visit to Thai king, queen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy visit to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan of the Kingdom of Thailand, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports.

Hasina, who is visiting Thailand, met the king and the queen at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on Thursday, according to her press wing.

The leaders exchanged greetings and discussed different issues related to bilateral matters during the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flew to Thailand on Wednesday on a six-day official visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.