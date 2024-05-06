Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pre-primary classroom lessons from Tuesday, normal primary routine from Sunday as heat eases

The primary schools will hold classes as per the normal routine in place of a revised timeframe from Sunday

Pre-primary students return to class Tuesday

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Related Stories
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Yet to get copy of HC school closure order: Nowfel
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Heat forces school closure again in 5 districts
Order to shut schools: Nowfel questions authority
Order to shut schools: Nowfel questions authority
Are schools open on Thursday?
Are schools open on Thursday?
Read More
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More