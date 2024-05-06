Pre-primary classroom lessons from Tuesday, normal primary routine from Sunday as heat eases

The primary schools will hold classes as per the normal routine in place of a revised timeframe from Sunday

Students of the pre-primary level will return to classrooms on Tuesday with the record-breaking heatwave starting to ease.

Primary schools will also hold classes from 9am as per the normal routine starting on Sunday instead of a revised timeframe put in place amid the heatwave.

The primary and mass education ministry announced the decisions in a notice on Monday.

The schools were supposed to resume in-person lessons on Apr 21 after a long Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, but the government closed the institutions for a week because of life-threatening temperatures.

The primary education ministry announced a revised routine for the resumption of classes on Apr 28 with the heat continuing.

Many students fell ill during classes on Apr 28 and Apr 29. The High Court then ordered the schools and madrasas shut until May 2.

Classes resumed on Sunday after temperatures eased with the arrival of rain.

Pre-primary education remained closed during this period.