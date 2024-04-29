Education Minister Nowfel questions authority to close schools amid heat

Amid a debate over school closure during heatwaves, the education minister says the ministry has the jurisdiction to decide when the institutions will open and close

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel has announced that the government will appeal a High Court order to close schools until Thursday during the current heatwave.

He argued that the Ministry of Education holds the jurisdiction over the operational status of educational institutions.

"Our executive stance is clear. The constitution grants the education ministry the authority to manage the opening and closing of schools," Nowfel declared, addressing the media after an event at the Science Complex in Dhaka's Agargaon on Monday.

He confirmed that the ministry would challenge this judicial intervention at the Appellate Division.

Nowfel also noted that the ministry is awaiting a copy of the High Court's order but insists that there is no need to shut schools in areas where it is raining.

He mentioned that the ministry has identified districts at risk of high temperatures, suggesting that unnecessary closures could disadvantage students in cooler districts.

"Students in districts where temperatures do not reach 38-39 degrees Celsius would suffer from extended school closures," he added.

The ministry on Sunday directed that only secondary schools, madrasas, and technical education institutions in five districts close on Monday.

Despite the High Court's broader closure order, it further declared a closure in 27 districts for Tuesday.

Nowfel had said earlier on Sunday that local education authorities should have the autonomy to determine school operations if temperatures in any district exceed 42 degrees Celsius.

He had emphasised that temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius are not uncommon in Bangladesh.

"With other organisations remaining operational during the heatwave, there is no reason to close schools," he had argued.