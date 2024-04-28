Heatwave forces Bangladesh to order Monday shutdown for schools, colleges in 5 districts

The closure for a day comes just after reopening following a shutdown for a week

The government has ordered all secondary level schools, colleges, madrasas and technical education institutions shut in five districts for Monday over extreme heat.

The five districts are Dhaka, Chuadanga, Jashore, Khulna and Rajshahi, which are experiencing ‘severe’ to ‘very severe’ levels of heatwaves.

The education ministry announced the decision on Sunday night in consultation with the weather and health authorities.

The institutions with air-conditioning systems may keep open.

The next decision on the matter will be announced on Monday.

The latest closure came just after the reopening of the institutions earlier in the day following a shutdown for a week.

The halls of primary and secondary schools and colleges were filled with the sound of students once again on Sunday despite the ongoing heatwave.

The educational institutions reopened after a long break that included the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, Pahela Baishakh, and a week off due to the scorching temperatures.

Many guardians were opposed to reopening schools amid the baking heat. They fear their children may fall sick. Teachers say the children are restless from the heat.

Some students fell sick as feared by their parents.

Many public and private schools have opted to continue classes online.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has issued some guidelines on how educational programmes should be conducted during the heatwave.

Schools on a single-shift system will be open from 8am to 11:30am, while those on two-shift systems will have the first shift from 8am to 9:30am and the second from 10:15am to 11:30am.

Activities outside the classroom have been limited and daily assemblies have been cancelled until the heat settles to a tolerable level. Pre-primary classes remain closed until further notice.