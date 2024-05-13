Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Faithful descend on Portugal's Fatima to pray for peace as wars rage

As wars rage in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere, tens of thousands of faithful prayed for peace at Fatima shrine, one of Catholicism's most famous sanctuaries

Faithful descend on Portugal's Fatima to pray for peace as wars r
Pilgrims attend the event marking the anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2024. REUTERS

Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira

Reuters

Published : 13 May 2024, 02:08 PM

Updated : 13 May 2024, 02:08 PM

Related Stories
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Ageing boomers discover Brussels' largest night club
Ageing boomers discover Brussels' largest night club
Orangutan's use of medicinal plant intrigues scientists
Orangutan's use of medicinal plant intrigues scientists
Read More
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Trump viewed porn star story as 'disaster' for campaign
Trump viewed porn star story as 'disaster' for campaign
Ex-US military intelligence official resigned over Gaza war
Ex-US military intelligence official resigned over Gaza war
OpenAI unveils new AI model
OpenAI unveils new AI model
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More