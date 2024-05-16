Nearly 13m animals ready for slaughter on Eid-ul-Azha

This year, around 5.3 million cows, 160,320 buffaloes, 6.9 million goats, 767,743 sheep, and 1,850 other animals will be on sale

The supply of sacrificial animals has exceeded the demand ahead of Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman.

This year, there are 12.98 million sacrificial animals, which is 444,034 more than last year, leaving an excess of 2.28 million cattle compared to the demand, the minister said during a press briefing following an inter-ministerial meeting on sacrificial animal demand at the Department of Livestock Services in Dhaka's Farmgate on Thursday.

He also said the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, along with other government departments, is working diligently to ensure a smooth and well-prepared celebration of the festival.

“In the past, we relied on imported sacrificial animals, but now we can meet the demand with locally produced animals.”

Instructions will be issued to border districts to prevent the illegal entry of cattle into the country.

He credited the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the remarkable progress in the livestock sector, highlighting the collaborative efforts of livestock department officials, farmers, and entrepreneurs that have led to increased production in this sector.

The livestock minister emphasised the importance of cleanliness at animal markets and assured that unhealthy animals would not be allowed for sale.

He stressed the need to avoid inconvenience for both buyers and sellers and pledged adequate security measures at the markets.

The minister clarified that farmers would not face taxation for selling animals from their homes this year and could not be coerced into selling the animals on the streets if they preferred distant markets.

To enforce this, law-enforcing agencies, local government bodies, and municipal authorities will be vigilant, and any extortion attempts will be addressed.

The minister advised farmers to use digital payments to avoid carrying cash.

Similar to the previous year, selling sacrificial animals online will continue nationwide, benefiting both buyers and sellers.