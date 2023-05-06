King Charles' coronation: quotes and reaction from crowds in London

Mark Strasshine, from London:

"It's great to be able to get a glimpse even if it's a very, very busy event, a very wet, a very traditional British spring weather."

On glimpsing Charles: "It gives you a bit of confidence, it makes you feel the heart of the nation in you a little bit and stirs you a little bit inside. He looks ready for the day, it's obviously a big day for him."

Ben Nash, 34, business manager from Cornwall:

"Charles has big shoes to fill but he's done well so far. The Royal family is part of our heritage, it's what we do well as a country."

Andy Mitchell, 63, a teacher from Farnham, Surrey:

"When you see everyone dressed up and taking part it is just fantastic. It makes you so proud. It is just incredible to be of part of this," he said.

"My big concern is that younger people are losing interest in all of this and it won't be the same in the future."

Louise Fellows, 50, from Worcestershire:

"We came to [Queen Elizabeth's] funeral and we had such an amazing time we thought we'd come again. And I love dressing up and I loved the monarchy and it's just such a fantastic atmosphere. It's so much fun. It's brilliant."