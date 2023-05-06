Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation

STAGGERINGLY EXPENSIVE

In London, protesters demanded an elected head of state. They say that the royal family has no place in a modern constitutional democracy and is staggeringly expensive to maintain.

Most of the anti-monarchy protesters on Saturday had congregated in Trafalgar Square next to the bronze statue of King Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649, leading to a short-lived republic.

Some held up signs saying "privatise them" and "abolish the monarchy, not the right to protest".

Other signs featured a picture of Meghan, the wife of Charles' son Prince Harry, with the words "the people's princess", and "God Save the King" with a picture of the late soccer great Pele.

Since Charles became king last September, there have been protests at royal events. He was heckled at a Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey in March and targeted with eggs in York in November.

The death of the queen has also reignited debate in other parts of the world, such as Australia and Jamaica, about the need to retain Charles as their head of state.

The state government of New South Wales said it had decided not to light up the sails of the Sydney Opera House to mark the coronation, in order to save money.

While many other European monarchies have come and gone, or are far diminished in scale and importance, the British royal family has remained remarkably resilient.

In Britain, polls show the majority of the population still want the royal family, but there is a long-term trend of declining support.

A poll by YouGov last month found 64 percent of people in Britain said they had little or no interest in the coronation. Among those aged 18 to 24, the number voicing little or no interest rose to 75 percent.

More than 11,000 police officers are on patrol for the coronation, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years.